Latin America’s crude steel output up 4% in June

But last month’s output declined by 1% from May’s revised figure of 5.6 million tonnes, according to figures published by the region’s steel association, Alacero, on Wednesday July 22.

Latin American countries produced a combined 4.6 million tonnes of finished steel in June, flat compared with June 2014.

On a monthly basis, finished steel production increased by 1% from May’s volume of 4.5 million tonnes.

In the first half of 2015, Latin America’s crude steel output reached 32.3 million tonnes, a decline of 1% from the same period in 2014.

Meanwhile, finished steel output amounted to 27.4 million tonnes, down by 1% over the same period, according to Alacero.