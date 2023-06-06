Methodology Contact us Login

Launch of new European low carbon ferro-chrome price assessment

Fastmarkets will launches its price assessment for ferro-chrome low carbon, 0.10% C, basis 60-64.9% Cr, CIF Europe, on Tuesday June 6.

June 6, 2023
By Claire Patel-Campbell
Ferro-chrome

After an extended consultation period, Fastmarkets will launch a fortnightly assessment of the price of low carbon ferro-chrome to track the growth and trajectory of this market in Europe.

The specifications of the new price are as follows:

MB-FEC-0022 Ferro-chrome low carbon, 0.10% C, basis 60-64.9% Cr, CIF Europe, $ per lb Cr
Quality: Lump, Cr 60-64.9%, C 0.10%, Si 1.5% max, P 0.03% max, S 0.03% max
Quantity: Min 25 tonnes
Location: CIF Europe
Unit: USD per lb of chrome contained
Payment terms: 30 days, other payment terms normalized
Publication: Fortnightly, Tuesday, 2-3pm London time.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Claire Patel-Campbell by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Claire Patel-Campbell, re: low carbon ferro-chrome.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

