Launch of three monthly price assessments for barite

Following a one-month consultation, Fastmarkets has decided to relaunch two barite prices. The assessments for barite, drilling grade, API, 4.10 FOB China, and barite, drilling grade, API, 4.10 FOB Chennai, were discontinued in October 2017 due to market feedback at the time.

An additional price, for barite, drilling grade, API, 4.10 FOB Morocco, will also be launched.

India, China and Morocco were the top producers of barite in 2022, according to the US Geological Survey.

An open consultation on the proposed prices ran from July 31 until August 28.

In recent months, market participants have reported a resurgence in liquidity and availability of the 4.10 grade of barite. Reportedly some western purchasers of barite have opted to purchase increased volumes of 4.10 grade due to diminishing availability of 4.20 grade. 4.20 grade barite remains the preference for other western buyers as well as the Middle Eastern market.

Market feedback received during the consultation was in support of Fastmarkets launching these prices.

Thus the launch of these price assessments will meet market participants’ needs for greater coverage of the barite market under these new conditions.

The proposed price specifications will be as follows:

MB-BAR-0018 Barite, drilling grade, unground lump, API, bulk, SG 4.10, FOB China, $ per tonne

Quality: API grade, SG 4.10 unground lump

Quantity: 1,000 tonnes minimum

Location: FOB China

Timing: Spot

Unit: $ per tonne

Payment terms: within 30 days

Publication: Monthly, last Thursday of every month, 4pm London time.

MB-BAR-0020 Barite, drilling grade, unground lump, API, bulk, SG 4.10, FOB Chennai, $ per tonne

Quality: API grade, SG 4.10 unground lump

Quantity: 1,000 tonnes minimum

Location: FOB Chennai, India

Timing: Spot

Unit: $ per tonne

Payment terms: within 30 days

Publication: Monthly, last Thursday of every month, 4pm London time.

MB-BAR-0019 Barite, drilling grade, unground lump, API, bulk, SG 4.10, FOB Morocco, $ per tonne

Quality: API grade, SG 4.10 unground lump

Quantity: 1,000 tonnes minimum

Location: FOB Morocco

Timing: Spot

Unit: $ per tonne

Payment terms: within 30 days

Publication: Monthly, last Thursday of every month, 4pm London time.

The other barite prices published by Fastmarkets will be unaffected, and will remain in place.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Alex Cook by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Alex Cook, re: barite.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

