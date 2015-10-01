LBMA Gold Price (Gold Fix) is delayed by 30 minutes from today

The LBMA Gold Price – the replacement for the London Gold Fix – will be published publicly at 10:30 and 15:30 instead of the regular 10:00 AM and 15:00 AM times. This is because this widely used gold benchmark is now fee-liable.

It will still be possible to subscribe to the Live LBMA Gold Price through several live market data subscription platforms – including all of the FastMarkets platforms.

