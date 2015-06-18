LEAD SNAPSHOT: Demand remains weak as seasonal slowdown approaches

Key data from June 16 pricing session.

Lead market battery-grade free market premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne



Today Previous Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 85-135 85-135 0 0

Lead 99.97% purity average premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne



Today Previous Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 15-45 15-45 0 0

Key drivers

Demand expected to weaken as Ramadan and summer approach.

Orders have been soft in past few weeks, but no major change in premiums.

Key quotes

“There’s not really any change in the markets this week, it’s still very slow in Europe. We’re coming up to Ramadan, which will take out large swathes of buyers in the Gulf and Asia.”

– Trader

“There’s not much interest in the spot market at the moment. Consumption is getting lower and nobody wants any extra material outside of their long-term contracts.”

– Consumer

