LEAD SNAPSHOT: Demand remains weak as seasonal slowdown approaches
Key data from June 16 pricing session.
Lead market battery-grade free market premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
85-135
|
85-135
|
0
|
0
Lead 99.97% purity average premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
15-45
|
15-45
|
0
|
0
Key drivers
Demand expected to weaken as Ramadan and summer approach.
Orders have been soft in past few weeks, but no major change in premiums.
Key quotes
“There’s not really any change in the markets this week, it’s still very slow in Europe. We’re coming up to Ramadan, which will take out large swathes of buyers in the Gulf and Asia.”
– Trader
“There’s not much interest in the spot market at the moment. Consumption is getting lower and nobody wants any extra material outside of their long-term contracts.”
– Consumer
James Heywood
jheywood@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jamesheywood_MB