LEAD SNAPSHOT: Demand remains weak as seasonal slowdown approaches

Key data from June 16 pricing session.

June 18, 2015 12:52 AM

Lead market battery-grade free market premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne

Today

Previous

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

85-135

85-135

0

0

Lead 99.97% purity average premium in-warehouse Rotterdam $/tonne

Today

Previous

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

15-45

15-45

0

0

Key drivers
Demand expected to weaken as Ramadan and summer approach.
Orders have been soft in past few weeks, but no major change in premiums.

Key quotes
There’s not really any change in the markets this week, it’s still very slow in Europe. We’re coming up to Ramadan, which will take out large swathes of buyers in the Gulf and Asia.
– Trader

There’s not much interest in the spot market at the moment. Consumption is getting lower and nobody wants any extra material outside of their long-term contracts.”
– Consumer

James Heywood
jheywood@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jamesheywood_MB

