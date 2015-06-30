LEAD SNAPSHOT: Premiums hold as demand loosens
Key data from June 30 pricing session.
Lead MB Battery grade free market premium in warehouse (€ per tonne)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
85-135
|
85-135
|
0
|
0
Rotterdam, Lead average premium, 99.97% purity, in warehouse ($ per tonne)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
25
|
25
|
0
|
0
Key drivers
-Lack of spot demand for lead.
-Consumers are covered for the summer.
Key quotes
“There’s no interest in Europe at all. People just aren’t buying anything – there’s so much material around.”
-Trader
“There’s nothing around to push lead either way. Traded volumes are small because nobody needs to stock up ahead of September or so.”
-Trader
