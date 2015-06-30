LEAD SNAPSHOT: Premiums hold as demand loosens

Key data from June 30 pricing session.

Lead MB Battery grade free market premium in warehouse (€ per tonne)

Today Previous Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 85-135 85-135 0 0

Rotterdam, Lead average premium, 99.97% purity, in warehouse ($ per tonne)





Today Previous Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 25 25 0 0

Key drivers

-Lack of spot demand for lead.

-Consumers are covered for the summer.

Key quotes

“There’s no interest in Europe at all. People just aren’t buying anything – there’s so much material around.”

-Trader

“There’s nothing around to push lead either way. Traded volumes are small because nobody needs to stock up ahead of September or so.”

-Trader

James Heywood

jheywood@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @jamesheywood_MB