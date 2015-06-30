Contact Us Login

LEAD SNAPSHOT: Premiums hold as demand loosens

Key data from June 30 pricing session.

June 30, 2015 03:41 PM

Lead MB Battery grade free market premium in warehouse (€ per tonne)

Today

Previous

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

85-135

85-135

0

0

Rotterdam, Lead average premium, 99.97% purity, in warehouse ($ per tonne)

Today

Previous

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

25

25

0

0

Key drivers
-Lack of spot demand for lead.
-Consumers are covered for the summer.

Key quotes
“There’s no interest in Europe at all. People just aren’t buying anything – there’s so much material around.”
-Trader

“There’s nothing around to push lead either way. Traded volumes are small because nobody needs to stock up ahead of September or so.”
-Trader

James Heywood
jheywood@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jamesheywood_MB

