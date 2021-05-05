Liberty brings restructuring expert onto board to help refinance Greensill exposure

Jeffrey Stein joins the company in that role, having led the restructuring of Whiting Petroleum Corp in 2020 as well as having held similar positions at other US energy ventures, Philadelphia Energy Solutions and Westmoreland Coal.

The company is also bringing in Jeff Kabel, a former director at JP Morgan as chief transformation officer, Iain Hunter as chief governance officer and Deepak Sogani as its new chief financial officer, replacing V Ashok.

The CRO and CTO roles are independent directorships; neither Stein nor Kabel will be direct employees of the company, it said.

“The appointments represent a step forward in Liberty’s response to the collapse of its principal lender, Greensill Capital,” the company said.