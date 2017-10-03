LIVE FUTURES REPORT 03/10: Metals track higher on LME; zinc sets fresh 10-year peak

London Metal Exchange zinc prices continued to derive support from tight supply and the persistently large backwardations in spreads, peaking at $3,267.50 per tonne.

Otherwise, with Chinese markets, including the Shanghai Futures Exchange, closed for the country’s National Golden Week holiday (October 2-6), trading was mostly routine.

“The base metals are a mixture of strength, weakness and consolidation,” senior analyst at Metal Bulletin William Adams said.

However, profit-taking is being absorbed, with the technical tightness in some metals discouraging significant short-selling.

“We are now moving further into the post-summer period when business activity should pick up, so we wait to see if buying picks up again – for now the stronger dollar is unlikely to be helping,” Adams added.

The dollar, already seeing support from expectations of a US interest rate rise in December, was underpinned by the release of strong US economic data on Monday – notably the ISM manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for September.

Zinc probes higher again

The three-month zinc price was trading recently at $3,266 per tonne, up $30 from the Monday open-outcry close. There was a further decline in warehouse stocks, with a net 1,025-tonne fall to 252,225 tonnes seen – cancelled warrants held at 139,025 tonnes.

The benchmark cash/threes spread was little-changed at $35/38 backwardation.

Copper back above $6,500 per tonne, others match trend

Copper, initially drifting in Asia, reversed direction and moved back above the $6,500 per tonne level with the three-month price at $6,517, up $24 from Monday. Business was light, however, with just some 2,880 lots trading on Select by mid-morning.

Warehouse stocks were up 6,550 tonnes at 302,050 tonnes, with 6,675 tonnes warranted in Gwangyang.

The three-month aluminium price traded at $2,124 per tonne, up $23, with inventories falling 3,550 tonnes to 1,225,475 tonnes.

The three-month lead price took its cue from zinc’s strength, and rose to $2,527 per tonne, up $9. Stocks were down 575 tonnes at 156,900 tonnes. The cash/threes spread was around level.

The three-month nickel price gained $305 to $10,695 per tonne, with stocks declining 1,782 tonnes to 382,734 tonnes.

The three-month tin price was just $25 higher at $20,700 – inventories fell 25 tonnes to 2,045 tonnes.

Currency moves and data releases