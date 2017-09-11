LIVE FUTURES REPORT 11/09: Comex copper price recovers in opening session

Copper for December delivery on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $2.70 or 0.9% to $3.0685 per lb.

The red metal had been steadily climbing since mid-August, but Friday’s sell-off sunk prices to a two-week low. However, the move is not expected to start a trend because the fundamental outlook solid for now.

“We do not think that Friday’s sell-off was fundamentally driven; rather, it was the result of a stretched positioning where leveraged market players were forced to close out their positions,” Metal Bulletin analyst Boris Mikanikrezai said. “But we expect buy-on-the-dips to re-emerge amid tighter present fundamentals.”

Copper’s recovery was capped slightly by news of softer-than-expected import data from China.

“[China’s] imports of copper products in August hit 390,000 [tonnes]. While this was up 11.5% year-on-year, the fact it was unchanged for a third month seemed to disappoint the market,” ANZ Research said.

“China’s power and infrastructure sectors, which account for approximately 4 6% and 9 .4% of copper end-use, respectively, will keep demand growth elevated in the largest consumer of refined copper. Additionally, over the longer term, rising electric vehicle production and renewable energy systems will bolster copper demand,” BMI Research said.

In the precious metals space, Comex gold for December settlement dipped $11.50 or 0.9% to $1,339.70 per oz.

Currency moves and data releases