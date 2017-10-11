LIVE FUTURES REPORT 11/10: LME base metals prices consolidate after recent highs

The three-month zinc price was recently trading at $3,237.00 per tonne, down nearly 1.7% while the three-month lead price dropped 1.8% to $2,513.00 per tonne.

The drop was attributed to profit-taking by investors following recent high prices.

“This morning’s weakness seems to show consolidation as recent high prices attract scale-up selling,” Metal Bulletin senior analyst William Adams said in a morning note.

Base metals drop; more than 34,000 tonnes of metal cancelled

The three-month copper price traded at $6,737.00 per tonne, down $17. Inventory fell 2,950 tonnes to 286,925 tonnes, with 5,925 tonnes of freshly cancelled stock.

The three-month aluminium price was $21 lower at $2,141.50 per tonne. More than 28,000 tonnes of material were freshly cancelled. Overall inventory fell 5,025 tonnes to 1,234,025 tonnes.

The three-month nickel price fell $100 to $10,940 per tonne, with stocks down 672 tonnes to 383,148.

The three-month tin price dropped $120 to $20,710 per tonne. Stocks were steady at 1,995 tonnes with 10 tonnes of freshly cancelled metal.

Currency moves and data releases