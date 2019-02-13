LIVE FUTURES REPORT 13/02: Comex copper price stagnant, lacking fresh drivers

The copper price for March settlement on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange was flat at $2.7720 per lb.

The focus of market participants - and the main driver of direction - remains the US-Chinese trade talks.

“We expect further upside in copper prices over the next month due to a stronger macro sentiment, which should prompt a normalization in copper’s positioning,” Fastmarkets MB analyst Boris Mikanikrezai said.

In precious metals, the Comex price of gold for April slipped 40 cents or 0.1% lower to $1,313.60 per oz. Trade has ranged narrowly from $1,311.10 to $1,317.60 so far today.

Currency moves and data releases

