LIVE FUTURES REPORT 13/10: Comex copper rally enters fifth day

Copper for December settlement on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange gained 1.40 cents or 0.5% to $3.1340 per lb. The contract is trading at the highest point since September 8.

Chinese market participants’ growing optimism ahead of the upcoming 13th Five-Year Plan meeting at the 19th Party Congress in Beijing next week is also playing a major part in the rally.

“Copper has rallied strongly across the past week, buoyed by strong arbitrage-related demand as Chinese players returned from Golden Week in a positive mood,” Metal Bulletin analyst James Moore said.

“We maintain a bullish view for copper’s fundamentals because improving demand and supply disruptions are set to tighten the supply/demand balance,” Moore continued.

The complex was also supported by a weaker dollar, which fell after less-hawkish-than-expected comments came from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday.

In the precious metals space, Comex gold for December delivery rose $6.70 or 0.5% to $1,303.10 per oz.

Currency moves and data release