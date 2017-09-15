LIVE FUTURES REPORT 15/09: LME stock deliveries weigh on SHFE copper prices
Copper prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) managed a small uptick during Asian morning trading on Friday September 15, helped by a slightly weaker dollar, but prices remain under pressure due to the large stock deliveries to London Metal Exchange warehouses seen through the week.
The SHFE’s most-active November copper contract inched up 90 yuan to 50,470 yuan ($7,717) per tonne as of 03:26 BST, compared with the previous day’s close.
The dollar’s rebound has halted for now – at 92.09 as of 04:34 BST, it is below Thursday’s rebound high of 92.66, lending some slight support to the base metals.
However, large copper stock deliveries into London Metal Exchange-listed warehouses this week has kept red metal prices under pressure. LME copper stocks increased a net 29,420 tonnes to 276,025 tonnes on Thursday. Total copper stocks on the LME are now up 26% since Tuesday.
Lead, zinc and nickel higher; aluminium, tin drop
- The SHFE November zinc contract rose 315 yuan to 24,960 yuan per tonne.
- The SHFE January nickel contract was up 400 yuan to 88,800 yuan per tonne.
- The SHFE November aluminium contract declined 115 yuan to 16,475 yuan per tonne.
- The SHFE October lead contract dropped 300 yuan to 19,605 yuan per tonne.
- The SHFE January tin price edged lower 70 yuan to 144,300 yuan per tonne.
Currency moves and data releases
- The dollar index was up 0.1% at 92.09 as of 04:34 BST.
- In other commodities, the Brent crude oil spot price was up 0.02% to $55.28 per barrel, while the Texas light sweet crude oil spot price decreased 0.02% to $49.72.
- In equities, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.31% to 3,360.84.
- In data released on Thursday, US headline CPI inflation was modestly stronger than expected in August, at 0.4% month on month (1.9% year on year), while core CPI rose 0.2% month on month (1.7% year on year). US weekly unemployment claims came in at 284,000, compared with an expected and previous reading of 303,000 and 298,000, respectively.
- The Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to leave rates unchanged at 0.25%, but stated that it may need to adjust policy “over the coming months.”
- The economic agenda is busy today with the EU’s trade balance, the UK’s BoE quarterly bulletin and CB leading index as well as a host of US data including retail sales, the Empire State manufacturing index, capacity utilisation rate, industrial production and preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment.
|LME snapshot at 0327 London time
|Latest 3M LME Prices
|Price ($/t)
|Change since yesterday’s close ($)
|Copper
|6,530
|32
|Aluminium
|2,103
|5
|Lead
|2,340
|33
|Zinc
|3,044
|38
|Tin
|-
|-
|Nickel
|11,235
|35
|SHFE snapshot at 0326 London time
|Most traded SHFE contracts
|Price (yuan/t)
|Change since yesterday’s close (yuan)
|Copper
|50,470
|90
|Aluminium
|16,475
|-115
|Zinc
|24,960
|315
|Lead
|19,605
|-300
|Tin
|144,300
|-70
|Nickel
|88,800
|400
|Changjiang spot snapshot on Friday September 15
|Range (yuan/t)
|Change (yuan)
|Copper
|50,470—50,510
|-100
|Aluminium
|16,170—16,210
|-60
|Zinc
|25,480—26,280
|140
|Lead
|20,000—20,200
|50
|Tin
|142,500—144,000
|-250
|Nickel
|88,550—88,950
|-1,900