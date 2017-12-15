LIVE FUTURES REPORT 15/12: SHFE tin stocks fall 16% w-o-w; lead inventories rise over 11%

“Destocking activities increased this week as the year-end is approaching and following the sharp price falls,” an analyst in Shanghai said.

The SHFE’s most-traded January tin contract closed at 134,390 yuan ($20,326) per tonne on Friday, down 4,840 yuan from a week earlier. Meanwhile, the spot price fell by 4,250 yuan to a range of 135,500-137,000 yuan per tonne in the same comparison.

Nanchu in Guangdong saw the most stock leave its sheds this week with 450 tonnes.

SHFE lead stocks climb 11.8%



SHFE lead stocks increased by 11.8% or 4,617 tonnes week on week to 43,671 tonnes.

The International Lead and Zinc Study Group reported that both the global refined zinc and lead markets were in deep deficits in the first 10 months of the year.

The SHFE’s most-active January lead contract closed at 18,980 yuan per tonne on Friday, up by 2.3% or 430 from the prior week.

Aluminium, nickel, zinc up; copper down

