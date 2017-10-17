LIVE FUTURES REPORT 17/10: LME copper consolidates break above $7,000/t

Traders said copper’s move on Monday – where prices hit their highest for just over three years – pointed to further gains for the metal.

“It is in good upside territory on the charts, but today is a case of locking in the move above $7,000. Overall, the metals are gearing up quite nicely now for this quarter,” a trader said.

The boost to sentiment this week has been due to fundamentals and China’s bullish economic outlook.

Increased optimism today stemmed from a better-than-expected print for China’s September producer price index (PPI) and expectations that the country’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) reading is set to exceed previous estimates.

The Chinese PPI for September at 6.9% was up from 6.3% previously, also beating the previous forecast of 6.4%.

Chinese market participants’ growing optimism ahead of the forthcoming 13th Five-Year Plan meeting at the 19th Party Congress in Beijing is also playing a major role in higher prices.

“As long as prices don’t run ahead of the fundamentals, we could be in for an interesting LME Week [at the end of October]. People will be optimistic, and that could translate into business,” the trader said.

Copper move tempered by inventory increase

The three-month copper price, which rose as high as $7,177 per tonne yesterday to the best since July 25, 2014, was trading at $7,081 per tonne, still up $21 from the previous kerb close.

Intra-day upside enthusiasm was tempered by an increase in warehouse stocks, as inventories rose a net 6,300 tonnes to 291,325 tonnes.

Other base metals mixed

Elsewhere, other metals were mixed, with price moves largely routine – the market is likely to take its cue from copper.

The three-month aluminium price traded at $2,141 per tonne, up $5 from Monday. Stocks declined by 6,725 tonnes to 1,212,225 tonnes.

To some extent, weaker-than-expected winter cuts in China have also wavered the market’s bullish sentiment towards the light metal price in the short term.

On October 13, Binzhou city in the Chinese province of Shandong announced that it will halt a further 1.6 million tpy of aluminium capacity from November 15 to March 15. However, the amount scheduled to be cut was lower than market expectations.

The three-month zinc price extended Monday’s falls, dropping $57 to $3,137 per tonne. Inventories dropped a modest 50 tonnes to 271,850 tonnes.

The three-month lead price eased $7 to $2,533 per tonne – stocks rose 175 tonnes to 152,150 tonnes.

The three-month nickel price was $140 lower at $11,725 per tonne. Stocks were down 132 tonnes at 385,656 tonnes.

The three-month tin price gained $75 at $20,675, with inventories falling 50 tonnes to 2,040 tonnes.

Currency moves and data releases

