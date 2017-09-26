LIVE FUTURES REPORT 26/09: Downturn in Comex copper prices continues unabated; dollar rises

Copper for December settlement on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped 2.40 cents or 0.8% to $2.9135 per lb. Earlier, the contract hit $2.9100, the lowest since August 16.

“We view the recent weakness in LME copper as a healthy technical consolidation allowing heavy spec positioning to normalise and overbought conditions to dissipate,” Metal Bulletin analyst Boris Mikanikrezai said. “A powerful wave of ‘buy on the dips’ should follow. “

The rising geopolitical feud between the USA and North Korea is also leading to a general exit from riskier assets to ones deemed safer.

However, that has not aided the chief safe-haven asset. Comex gold for December delivery fell $7.10 or 0.5% to $1,304.40 per oz.

Currency moves and data releases