LIVE FUTURES REPORT 27/09: LME copper prices strengthen; nickel plummets again

The three-month copper price bounced $27 higher, the strongest performer of the day, while on-warrant stocks began to decline again after 13,350 tonnes was cancelled in multiple locations across Asia.

Aluminium prices moved $6 higher as they continue to remain stable at the current level over $2,132 per tonne.

“Most complexes should benefit from what is going on in China, specifically a conscious effort undertaken by the authorities to limit output across a number of metals groups. The question is whether these initiatives will be sustained and for how long and, more importantly, whether weaker demand could partially offset the impact of these cuts,” Edward Meir, INTL FCStone analyst said.

The strengthening dollar has put pressure on the rest of the base metals, as nickel prices dropped over $200 per tonne and remain vulnerable after steep declines last week.

The three-month zinc price dipped lower at the close but remains above $3,100 per tonne, the backwardation on the cash/three-month spreads is currently at $26.50 per tonne after hitting highs of $66 per tonne backwardation on Monday.



Copper prices edge higher



The three-month copper price is up $27 to $6,438 per tonne.

Stocks declined a net 3,200 tonnes to 301,950 tonnes, with 13,350 cancelled – 7,850 in Busan and the rest in Gwangyang, Kaohsiung and Singapore.

The increased possibility of a US rate increase at the end of the year will check the rebound of copper prices, China’s Minmetals Jingyi Futures said on Wednesday morning.

“LME stocks continue to decline mainly via the cancellation of warrants but more eyes will be in the SHFE stocks at the end of the week where there are rumours of large drawdowns in copper,” Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom Futures said in a note.

In copper data, China’s imports of refined copper rose 9.8% from last year but eased 10.1% from last month to 254,762 tonnes, while imports for copper ores and concentrates fell 0.2% year on year but rose 2.9% in the month to 1.44 million tonnes in August.

Base metals prices



The three-month aluminium price crept up $6 to $2,132 per tonne. Stocks declined 4,800 tonnes to 1,280,100 tonnes.

Nickel’s three-month price was down $240 to $10,240 per tonne. Inventories were up 1,860 tonnes to 385,158 tonnes.

The three-month zinc dropped $11 to $3,105 per tonne. Stocks declined 975 tonnes to 259,350 tonnes.

Lead’s three-month price declined $26 to $2,462 per tonne. Inventories dipped 1,750 tonnes to 157,500 tonnes.

The three-month tin price fell $10 lower to $20,700 per tonne. Stocks were unchanged for the second day in a row at 2,070 tonnes.

Currency moves and data releases

