LME ASIA WEEK 2019: What’s on and where?
LME Asia Week 2019, the annual gathering of thousands of global metals and mining professionals in Hong Kong, kicks off in the second week of May this year.
The London Metal Exchange, its parent Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, as well as industry participants are hosting various events, seminars and the annual black tie dinner.
Fastmarkets has compiled a list of panels and events for the week.
Please note all private events and receptions below are by invitation only.
Monday May 6
1-4pm: LME Asia-Pacific Lunch, HKEX Connect Hall, 1/F, One and Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong
1.30-4.25pm: 2019 GF Futures HK Macro and Commodities Market Outlook, The Clipper, The American Club, Town Club 48-49/F, 8 Connaught Place, Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong
1.30-4.30pm: SMM/Bloomberg Metals Seminar, 25/F, Cheung Kong Center, 2 Queen’s Road, Central, Hong Kong
2-5pm: CRU Mining & Metals Briefing, Regal Hong Kong Hotel, Causeway Bay
4.30-6.30pm: Briefing – HKEX Commodities Business Strategic Plan, HKEX, 8/F, Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong
5-8pm: CMST/HB & INTL FCStone’s cocktail reception, Ce La Vi, 25/F, California Tower, 32 D’Aguilar Street Central, Hong Kong
6-8pm: Citibank Private Cocktail, The Envoy 3/F, The Pottinger Hotel, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong
6.30-8pm: LME Asia Week 2019 Chairman’s cocktail reception, HKEX Connect Hall 1/F, One and Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong
7-10pm: Nanhua Financial (UK) & ATPlatform Cocktail, California Tower 1/F, Ignis by Linx, Central, Hong Kong
7.30-10pm: Access World Cocktail @ SPIGA, 3/F, LHT Tower, No. 31 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
Tuesday May 7
8am-4.30pm: LME Asia Metals Seminar 2019, HKEX Connect Hall, 1/F, One and Two Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong
6-9.30pm: LME Asia Dinner 2019, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Grand Hall – New Wing), 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong
10.30pm: Liberty Commodities Drinks Party, Dragonfly, Shop 10 - G1, Tai Kwun, Hollywood Road, Central, Hong Kong
Wednesday May 8
7.30-9am: CMST/HB Hiking on the Peak, The Peak, Hong Kong Assemble point (bus collection): Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Thursday May 9
9am-5pm: Introduction to the LME Training Course, HKEX, 8/F, Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong