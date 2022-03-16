LME March nickel averages and officials for 16 March: subscriber notice

On 16 March LME advised that the officials published on 16 March should be considered null and void. As a result the Fastmarkets LME Nickel March Average has been skewed by the 16 March officials published by the LME and should be considered incorrect.

The 16 March nickel officials will be removed and the March averages for nickel will display correctly using the officials prices up to the 7 March – however the time this is undertaken differs depending on the Fastmarkets product:

MyDesk – overnight on 16 March (typically after 2130 GMT)

Fastmarkets Platform – around 1700 GMT on 16 March

AMM and MB – overnight on 16 March (typically after 2130 GMT)

For more information published by the LME on the nickel situation, please refer to https://www.lme.com/en/News

Please contact your account manager or our support team if you have questions about this change.