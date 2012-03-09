LME three-month steel billet prices hold within established ranges as week ends
London Metal Exchange official three-month steel billet prices held steady within established ranges on Friday March 9.
The official three-month bid/offer spread was $520/525 per tonne on Friday, compared with official prices of $515/525 per tonne on Thursday.
A total of 45 lots were traded on the three-month contract. Five lots traded via the exchange’s electronic trading platform, LME Select, at $520 per tonne. Forty lots were traded between $515.50 and $516.50 per tonne on an inter-office basis, according to MB Connect.
Friday’s cash official bid/offer price was $486/488 per tonne, compared with $499/501 per tonne on Thursday.
One lot traded on the cash contract at $488.50 per tonne on an inter-office basis, according to MB Connect.
A total of 243 lots were traded on March 8, 394 lots on March 7, 368 lots on March 6 and 469 lots on March 5, according to LME data.
Stacy Irish
