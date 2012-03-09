LME three-month steel billet prices hold within established ranges as week ends

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

London Metal Exchange official three-month steel billet prices held steady within established ranges on Friday March 9.

The official three-month bid/offer spread was $520/525 per tonne on Friday, compared with official prices of $515/525 per tonne on Thursday.

A total of 45 lots were traded on the three-month contract. Five lots traded via the exchange’s electronic trading platform, LME Select, at $520 per tonne. Forty lots were traded between $515.50 and $516.50 per tonne on an inter-office basis, according to MB Connect.

Friday’s cash official bid/offer price was $486/488 per tonne, compared with $499/501 per tonne on Thursday.

One lot traded on the cash contract at $488.50 per tonne on an inter-office basis, according to MB Connect.

A total of 243 lots were traded on March 8, 394 lots on March 7, 368 lots on March 6 and 469 lots on March 5, according to LME data.

Stacy Irish

sirish@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @stacyirish_mb