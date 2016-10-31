LME WEEK 2016: Commodities trading firm Levmet sets up London office

The office marks the next stage of Levmet’s growth as it continues to expand into other complimentary products while recognising the vast pool of trading talent that exists in London, a spokesman for the company said.

“One area we are looking to focus on is forming partnerships with individual proprietary traders and niche commodities businesses who wish to accelerate their growth,” the spokesman added.

Non-ferrous and bulk commodities trader Levmet was formed in 2012 and is owned by management and a group of senior employees. The company actively trades on the London Metal Exchange with over $100 billion notional value of trading annually.

Levmet is led by Ashley Levett, who worked with Drexel Burnham Lambert before setting up his own trading company in the late 1980s. He also has worked with Holco Trading, a subsidiary of ED+F Man, where he was director responsible for all non-ferrous trading.

The Monaco-based company is both a futures and physical trader, primarily focused on metals and hard commodities including copper, iron ore, coal, steel, aluminium, zinc, nickel and other minor metals.