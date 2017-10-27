LME WEEK 2017: What’s on and where?

Here is a list of the events and functions scheduled for the week.

Please note that events are private parties and admission is strictly by invitation only.



Sunday October 29

1300-1900: Louis Dreyfus Commodities afternoon at the pub, The Audley, Mayfair

1200-1700: Koch Metals’ copper football match, Perks Field, Kensington Palace Gardens

1845-2200 Marex Spectron dinner, 1 Great George Street

Monday October 30

0745-1320: LME metals seminar, Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, Westminster. The keynote speaker this year is Red Conger of Freeport-McMoRan

1230-1500: Aurubis LME Week lunch, Church House Conference Centre, Westminster

1400-1600: LME China seminar, Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre

1430-1800: Metal Bulletin LME Week late pub lunch sponsored by TMT Metals, Shepherd’s Tavern

1430-1700: Macquarie LME base metals summit, London Marriott Hotel

1700-2000: CME group drinks, Crystal Suite - The Dorchester

1800-2100: Mitsui cocktail party, The Dorchester, Park Lane

1830-2130: Sucden drinks reception, Science Museum

1830-2030: LME chairman reception, The Grosvenor, Park Lane

1900-2300: Triland Metals cocktail party, The Dorchester, Park Lane

1900-late: Gerald Metals LME Week cocktail party, Playboy Club, Old Park Lane.



Tuesday October 31

0800-1000: Société Générale CIB LME Week base metals breakfast, Fishmongers’ Hall

0900-1100: Roskill breakfast seminar on battery raw materials, The Farmers Club, Whitehall

0900-1500: China non-ferrous metals forum, The Dorchester, Park Lane

1200-1500: ICBC Standard Bank buffet lunch, ICBC Standard Bank’s office, Gresham Street

1200-1500: JP Morgan LME lunch, venue TBC

1600-1800: BMO Capital Markets research seminar, The Lansdowne Club, Mayfair

1730-2000: ACE Art of Trade LME Week show, Four Season Hotel, Park Lane

1800-2000: Many brokers host LME pre-dinner drinks at Grosvenor House Hotel

1900-0100: Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA) 44th anniversary dinner, 1 Great George Street

1930-late: INTL FCStone black tie dinner, Sheraton London Park Lane Hotel.

1945-2200: LME Annual Dinner, Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane. Guest of honour: Andrew Neil.

1930-late: Private dinners set to take place around the West End

2200-0100: Liberty House Group party, Loulou’s, Mayfair

2230-late: Access World LME after-hours party, Mahiki, Mayfair

2230-late: INTL FCStone LME Week dinner after-hours party: Trader Vic’s, Park Lane

2230-late: BNP Paribas cocktail party, MET bar, Old Park Lane



Wednesday November 1

1200: Wells Fargo metals roundtable lunch, venue TBC

1200-1500: Wogen’s Heartstarter, The Sanctuary, Westminster

1400-1700: Bloomberg/SMM ‘East Meets West’ Forum, City Gate House

1430-1700: IHS Markit/MineSpans – Metal Market Outlook Seminar, IHS Markit Office

16:00-19:00: GFG Alliance/Liberty House cocktail afternoon, Liberty House Office, Mayfair

1800-2000: Roskill closing party, The Farmers Club, Whitehall

1830-2130: Transamine cocktail party, Claridge’s, Brook Street



1830-2030: RJH Trading’s 20th Anniversary party, The Savile Club

1830-2200: UC Rusal evening reception, Banking Hall

1900: Wells Fargo LME Week dinner, venue TBC

1900-2200 CSPT (Chinese Smelters Purchasing Team) LME week cocktail reception, The Hilton on Park Lane

1930-2300: Freeport-McMoRan LME dinner party, Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane

Friday November 3

0800-1000: LME Clear Breakfast Briefing, South Place Hotel