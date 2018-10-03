LME WEEK 2018 – INFOGRAPHIC: APT price momentum to accelerate in Q1 as new round of Chinese environmental inspections looms
Fastmarkets MB pricing reporters and analysts provide their tungsten market data insights and analysis, and a summary of the market news likely to dominate contractual discussions, as negotiations gather pace in time for LME Week 2018.
