LME WEEK 2018 – INFOGRAPHIC: Cobalt prices fall from multi-year highs but metal tightness persists

Fastmarkets MB pricing reporters and analysts provide their cobalt market data insights and analysis, and a summary of the market news likely to dominate contractual discussions, as negotiations gather pace in time for LME Week 2018.

October 03, 2018 04:19 PM

