LME WEEK 2018 – INFOGRAPHIC: Cobalt prices fall from multi-year highs but metal tightness persists
Fastmarkets MB pricing reporters and analysts provide their cobalt market data insights and analysis, and a summary of the market news likely to dominate contractual discussions, as negotiations gather pace in time for LME Week 2018.
