LME WEEK 2018 – INFOGRAPHIC: Rand, yuan volatility lends uncertainty to manganese ore
Fastmarkets MB pricing reporters and analysts provide their manganese ore market data insights and analysis, and a summary of the market news likely to dominate contractual discussions, as negotiations gather pace in time for LME Week 2018.
