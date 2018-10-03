LME WEEK 2018 – INFOGRAPHIC: Tight supply to keep selenium prices supported but US tariffs add uncertainty
Fastmarkets MB pricing reporters and analysts provide their selenium market data insights and analysis, and a summary of the market news likely to dominate contractual discussions, as negotiations gather pace in time for LME Week 2018.
See also:
Market fundamentals, concerns over Ningxia Tianyuan spur manganese flake rally in 2018
Selenium prices fall more than 6%, concerns over Ningxia Tianyuan hit sentiment
Production cuts at Ningxia Tianyuan to keep supporting manganese flake, ferro-chrome markets – sources
Selenium falls from 3-year highs on weakening demand, Ningxia Tianyuan worries
FORECAST: China likely to maintain hold on US minor metals market, even after tariffs – sources
FOCUS: Trump’s new tariffs unsettle Chinese minor metals, ferro-alloys markets