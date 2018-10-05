LME WEEK 2018: The tools to trade

Perhaps there was a time when natural intuition, an outsized personality and clever negotiating tactics were the only strategies needed during the annual mating season. But those days are over.

In today’s dynamic and volatile marketplace, successful companies must be able to solve complex supply and demand mysteries while also being attuned to the nuances of global trade flows and logistics. Only then can they make informed pricing judgments and effectively manage risk.

Simply put, the smartest people in the room crave quality data and market intelligence.

And that’s what Fastmarkets provides. Our independent and proven methodology ensures that our news, insights and prices always reflect real market value so that you are able to make the most knowledgeable trading decisions.

Click on the image below to download the Fastmarkets LME Week special report PDF.