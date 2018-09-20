LME WEEK 2018: What’s on and where?

Here is a list of the events and functions scheduled for the week.

Please be aware that many events are private entry and admission is strictly by invitation only.

Sunday October 7

1pm - IXM afternoon at the pub, The Audley, Mayfair

2pm - Koch Metals annual football match, Perks Field, Kensington Palace Gardens

7pm - Marex Spectron LME Week dinner, One Great George Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3AA

Monday October 8

7:45am-2pm - LME Metals Seminar, QEII Centre, Westminster, London, SW1P 3EE

2-4pm - LME China Seminar, QEII Centre, Westminster, London, SW1P 3EE

2:30-6pm - Metal Bulletin Pub Lunch sponsored by TMT Metals, Balls Brothers Mayfair, 34 Brook Street, London, W1K 5DN

3:00-6:00pm - Macquarie LME Base Metals Summit, London Marriot Hotel, Grosvenor Square

4:15-7pm - Spencer Stuart/CESCO Book Launch, Mining for Value: Leaders Disclose Lessons Learned from the Supercycle, Albermarle Suite, Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London, W1K 7TN

4:30-6:30pm - LME China Reception, Hilton Park Lane, 22 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 1BE

5-8pm - CME Group London Metals Week Drinks Reception, 45 Park Lane Hotel, W1K 1PN

5:30pm - Sucden Financial LME Week Drinks Reception, Galvin at Windows, Hilton Park Lane, 22 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 1BE

6-9:30pm - Mitsui Busan Commodities Cocktail Party, Holford & Orchid Suite, 53 Park Lane, London, W1K 1QA

6:30-8:30pm - LME Chairman’s Reception, Grosvenor House, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 7TN

7pm - ICBC Standard Bank PLC LME Dinner, Fera Restaurant, Claridges, Brook Street, London, W1K 4HR

7pm - Triland Metals Cocktail Party, The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 1QA

7pm - Gerald Group LME Week Cocktail Party, Playboy Club, Old Park Lane

Tuesday October 9

8am - Société Generale CIB SG Annual Base Metals Research Breakfast, Fishmongers’ Hall, London Bridge, London, EC4R 9EL

9am - LME 3-Day Introductory Course, ETC venues, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4BX

9am - China Non-Ferrous Metals Forum, Claridges, Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR

12:30 - J.P. Morgan Lunch, Merchant Taylors Hall, 30 Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8JB

12:30-2:30pm - Lord Bagri Memorial Unveiling Ceremony, LME Ring Mezzanine, 10 Finsbury Square

2pm - Guojin Metal Seminar, The Chesterfield Mayfair, 35 Charles Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 5EB

3pm - BMO Capital Markets’ LME Wcme eek 2018 Research Seminar, Sofitel London St James, 6 Waterloo Place, St James’s, London, SW1Y 4AN

6-7:30pm - INTL FCStone LME Week Cocktail Party, Sheraton London Park Lane Hotel, Piccadilly Street, London, W1J 7BX

6:30pm - BHP LME Dinner, Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS

6:45pm - LME Dinner, Grosvenor House, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair, London, W1K 7TN

7pm - MMTA’s 45th Anniversary Dinner, One Great George Street, Westminster, London, SW1P 3AA

7pm - Koch Metals LME Dinner, The Lanesborough Hotel

7pm - Liberty Commodities Ltd LME Dinner, RUYA, Mayfair.

10pm - Access World LME After Hours Party, Mahiki, 1 Dover Street, Mayfair, London

11pm - Liberty Commodities Ltd After Party, LEO’s, The Arts Club Mayfair

Wednesday October 10

8:30-10:30am - Nanhua Financial UK Breakfast Reception, Thames Pavilion, House of Parliament, London, SW1A 0AA

12-3pm - Wogen’s Heartstarter, The Sanctuary, Westminster

2-4pm - BOCI/Bloomberg Seminar, 9th Floor, Bank of China, 1 Lothbury, London, EC2R 7DB

2:30-5:30pm - LME Aluminium Afternoon, Montcalm Royal London House, 22-25 Finsbury Square, London, EC2A 1DX

5-9pm - Cobalt 27 & Arlington LME Cocktail Reception, The Arts Club

6:30-8:30pm - RJH Trading 21st Anniversary Party, The Drawing Room at the Savile Club, 69 Brook Street, London, W1K 4ER

6:30-9:30pm - Transamine 65th Anniversary Cocktail Party, Claridges (The Ball Room), Brook Street, W1K 4HR

7pm - CSPT (Chinese Smelters Purchasing Team) LME week cocktail reception, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, W1J 7BX

7:30pm - Freeport-McMoRan LME Week Dinner Party, JW Marriott Hotel, Park Lane - Ballroom Entrance

Thursday October 11

8:30am - LME Focus Session: Ferrous. Chartered Accountants Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R 6EA

10:30am - LME Focus Session: Electric Vehicles, Chartered Accountants Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R

12:30pm - LME Focus Session: Brexit, Chartered Accountants Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R

3pm - LME Focus Session: Precious, Chartered Accountants Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R

3pm - LME Focus Session: Clearing, Chartered Accountants Hall, 1 Moorgate Place, London, EC2R

Friday October 12

9am - Introduction to Physical Trading and LME Warehousing, ETC venues, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4BX.