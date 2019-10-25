Contact Us Login

Become a customer

LME WEEK 2019 - INFOGRAPHIC: Global market oversupply keeps lithium in ‘bust part’ of price cycle

Data insights, analysis and key market themes dominating discussions in the lithium market ahead of annual negotiations during LME Week 2019.

October 25, 2019 04:00 AM

See also:

Evolution in China’s lithium supply chain paves way for commoditization
FOCUS: Lithium’s volatile evolution prompts companies to rethink how best to trade
Argentinian government will back price transparency in lithium sector
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed