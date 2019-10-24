LME WEEK 2019 – INFOGRAPHIC: Slowing steel demand, economic growth to hit molybdenum trading
Data insights, analysis and key market themes dominating discussions in the molybdenum market ahead of annual negotiations during LME Week 2019.
