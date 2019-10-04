LME WEEK 2019: What’s on and where?

Below is a list of the events and functions scheduled for the week.

Please be aware that many events are private entry and admission is strictly by invitation only.

Sunday 27 October

1pm - Koch Metals Annual Football Match, Perks Field, Kensington Palace Gardens, W8 4PX

6:45pm - Marex Spectron Dinner, The Savoy Hotel, Strand, WC2R 0EZ

Monday 28 October

7.45am-4.30pm - LME Metals Seminar 2019/China Seminar 2019, QEII Centre, Westminster, SW1P 3EE

7:45am-8.30am - LME Metal Seminar Registration and Breakfast

8.30am-1:30pm - LME Metals Seminar

1pm-2.30pm - LME Metals Seminar Networking Lunch

1pm-2:30pm - LME Women in Commodities Lunch

2-6pm - Fastmarkets CEO panel and drinks reception, Home House, 20 Portman Square, Marylebone, W1H 6LW

1:30pm-4:30pm - LME China Seminar

4.30pm-6.30pm - LME China Reception

5-8pm - CME Group drinks reception, Four Seasons Hotel, The Amaranto Bar, Hamilton Place, Park Lane, W1J 7DR

5:30pm - Sucden Financial LME Week Party, Galvin at Windows, London Hilton, Park Lane, Mayfair W1K 1BE

6pm - Gerald Group annual party, MNKY HSE, Dover Street W1S 4LQ

6.30pm – Alfred H Knight Champagne Reception, The Oak Room, Le Meridien Picadilly, 21 Picadilly, London, W1J 0BH

6:30pm- 8:30pm - LME chairman’s reception, Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair, W1K 7TN

7pm - Triland Cocktail Party, The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane, Mayfair, W1K 1QA

8pm-10pm – Mitsui Bussan Commodities LME Week Cocktail Party, The French Salon & Drawing Room, Claridge’s, Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4RH



Tuesday 29 October

9am - Introduction to the London Metal Exchange, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, EC2A 4BX

9am-3pm - Roskill Battery and Electric Vehicle Raw Materials Insight, New Armouries Suite, The Tower of London EC3N 4DR

3pm - BMO LME Week Research Seminar, Caledonian Club, Halkin Street, Belgravia, SW1X 7DR

5.30pm-7.30pm - Unicredit drinks reception, The Library in the Park Room at Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair W1K 7TN

6:30pm - AMT Red Bar Reception, Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair, W1K 7TN

7pm-10pm - LME Dinner, Grosvenor House Hotel, 86-90 Park Lane, Mayfair, W1K 7TN

7pm-1am - MMTA 46th Anniversary Dinner, One Great George Street, SW1P 3AA

7pm - Koch Metals Trading LME Dinner, Mosimann’s, 11B W Halkin Street, Belgravia, SW1X 8JL

Wednesday 30 October

9am - Introduction to Hedging on the LME with Futures, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, EC2A 4BX

12pm-3pm - Wogen’s Heartstarter, The Sanctuary, Westminster, SW1P 3JS

6:30-9:30pm - Transamine Cocktail Party, Claridge’s (The Ball Room), Brook Street, W1K 4RH

7:30pm - Freeport-McMoRan Dinner Party, Grosvenor House, Park Lane - Ballroom Entrance, W1K 7TN

7pm - CSPT (Chinese Smelters Purchasing Team) LME Week cocktail reception, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane, W1J 7BX

Thursday 31 October

8:45am - LME Focus Session - Battery Materials, One Moorgate Place EC2R 6EA

9am - Introduction to Hedging on the LME with Options, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, EC2A 4BX

10:20am - LME Focus Session: Ferrous, One Moorgate Place, EC2R 6EA

11.55am - LME Focus Session: Aluminium and Premiums and Alumina, One Moorgate Place, EC2R 6EA

12:55pm - Networking Lunch, One Moorgate Place, London, EC2R 6EA

1:45pm - LME Focus Session: Liquidity, Technology and Market Structure, One Moorgate Place, EC2R 6EA

3pm - 1 Hedging Policy Workshop, One Moorgate Place, EC2R 6EA

4pm - 1 Networking Drinks, One Moorgate Place, EC2R 6EA

Friday 1 November

9am – Introduction to Physical trading and LME Warehousing, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, EC2A 4BX

This list may be updated to reflect additional events.

