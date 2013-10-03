LME WEEK MAP 2013: Your interactive guide to events
LME Week 2013, which begins on Sunday October 6, is the biggest date of the year in the metal market calendar.
What will be discussed? And where? Find out with our interactive map. (Best viewed using Google Chrome)
If you have an event to add, email Kerry Kitchin, kkitchin@metalbulletin.com
Please note the events on this map are by invitation only!