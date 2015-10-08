LME WEEK: Metal Bulletin’s printable map of London events

Your guide to key events at LME Week 2015, starting Sunday October 11, in the form of a downloadable, printable PDF.

Click on the image above or the link to access this printable PDF of the London section of the map in a new window.

Please note that many of the events on this map are by invitation only.

If you have an event to add, email Charlotte Radford: charlotte.radford@metalbulletin.com

Alternatively, to view the interactive map in a new window, please click here. Zoom in on London to view the key events.