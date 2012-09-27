Luoping Zinc sells 25,000 tonnes of zinc to local govt

Chinese zinc smelter Yunnan Luoping Zinc & Electricity will supply 25,000 tonnes of zinc to the local government for reserve purchase.

The government of Yunnan province will pay 1.7 million yuan ($26.8 million) for the supply.

The tonnage represents 34.7% of Luoping’s 2012 zinc output, the Shenzhen-listed smelter said on Thursday September 27.

The Yunnan government said it intends to buy 50,000 tonnes of zinc, 200,000 tonnes of aluminium, and 20,000 tonnes of copper in the second half of the year to help local smelters through the difficult economic situation.

