Major Russian steelmakers rolled product exports up 10% in August

Russian Steel, a not-for-profit partnership of steel producers, collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel and Metalloinvest.

The August export volumes of the major steelmakers fell by 4.5% compared with the previous month, Russian Steel said. The steelmakers’ total exports for the first eight months of 2012 stood at 16.26 million tonnes, up by 8.9% year-on-year.

The steelmakers sold 2.78 million tonnes of rolled products on the domestic market in August, down by 1.3% year-on-year but up by 5.6% month-on-month, Russian Steel said.

Their combined rolled steel sales for the first eight months of 2012 stand at 21.23 million tonnes, up by 1.9% year-on-year.