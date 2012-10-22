Major Russian steelmakers’ rolled product exports up 27% in September

The principal Russian steelmakers exported a combined total of 1.98 million tonnes of rolled products in September 2012, which is 27% more than in the same month last year, Russian Steel said on Friday October 19.

Russian Steel, a not-for-profit partnership of steel producers, collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel and Metalloinvest.

The September export volumes of the major steelmakers rose by 3% compared with the previous month, Russian Steel said.

Total exports for the first nine months of 2012 stood at 18.23 million tonnes, up by 23% year-on-year.

The steelmakers sold 2.92 million tonnes of rolled products on the domestic market in September, up by 5% year-on-year but down by 2% month-on-month, Russian Steel said.

The steelmakers’ total domestic sales for the first nine months of the year were 24.34 million tonnes, up by 3% year-on-year.

Nadia Popova

