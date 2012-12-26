Major Russian steelmakers’ rolled product exports up 3.2% in November
Combined exports of the principal Russian steelmakers grew by 3.2% year-on-year to 1.96 million tonnes of rolled products, according to statistics released by Russian Steel.
Russian Steel, a not-for-profit partnership of steel producers, collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel and Metalloinvest.
The November export volumes of the major steelmakers were up 4.6% compared with the previous month, Russian Steel said.
Total exports for the 11-month period stood at 22.04 million tonnes, up 7.5% from 2011.
The steelmakers sold 2.43 million tonnes of rolled products on the domestic market in November, up by 1.6% year-on-year but down by 8.4% month-on-month, Russian Steel said.
The steelmakers’ total domestic sales for the first 11 months of the year were 29.06 million tonnes, up by 1.7% year-on-year.
The steelmakers’ total production stood at 4.39 million tonnes of rolled steel in November, up 2.3% year-on-year, and down 3% month-on-month.
The steel product output for the first 11 months of the year was up 4.1% at 51.11 million tonnes.