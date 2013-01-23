Major Russian steelmakers’ rolled product exports up 7% in 2012
Combined export volumes from Russia’s principal steelmakers rose by 7% to 24.17 million tonnes of rolled products in 2012, according to statistics recently revealed by Russian Steel.
Russian Steel, a not-for-profit partnership of steel producers, collects production and sales data from member companies including Evraz, Novolipetsk Steel, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel, Mechel and Metalloinvest.
December export volumes from the major steelmakers were up by 0.6% year-on-year to 2.12 million tonnes, Russian Steel said.
The steelmakers sold 31.14 million tonnes of rolled products on the domestic market in 2012, up by a marginal 0.1%.
Total domestic sales in December were at 2.31 million tonnes, down by 9% year-on-year.
The major steelmakers’ total production in 2012 stood at 55.31 million tonnes of rolled steel, up by 3% from the previous year.
Output in December was down by 4.5% year-on-year to 4.43 million tonnes.