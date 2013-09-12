Malaysia finds proof for further probe on stranded wire imports from China

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Its Ministry of International Trade & Industry (Miti) said on Monday September 9 that it had completed a preliminary investigation but added that it would not impose provisional anti-dumping duties on the imports in the meantime.

The final determination will be made no later than 120 days from September 7, according to the statement.

“The government of Malaysia has decided not to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on imports of stranded wire originating in or exported from the alleged country because there is a need to analyse and verify all the pertinent information such as volume of dumped imports of stranded wire and the scope of subject merchandise from foreign producers before making a proposal on definitive anti-dumping duties,” Miti said.

The anti-dumping investigation was initiated on April 10 2013, following a petition filed by Southern PC Steel Sdn Bhd on behalf of the domestic industry that produces stranded wire.

The Malaysian steelmaker alleged that the Chinese imports were shipped into Malaysia at prices much lower than those in China’s domestic market.

The petitioner claimed that this caused material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia.