Malaysia probes electrolytic tinplate imports from China, Korea

The petitioner, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia Berhad (Perstima), claimed that imports of the product from China and South Korea had caused “material injury” to the domestic industry as they were sold into Malaysia at a price much lower than in their home markets, the country’s ministry of trade and industry said on Thursday February 21.

Kuala Lumpur-based Perstima further claimed that the imports from the countries had increased in terms of absolute quantity. As a result, it had suffered “material injury, among others, price undercutting, price depression, loss of market share, reduction in domestic sales, decline in profitability and inability to raise capital”.

A preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the start of the investigation, the ministry said.

The Malaysian government could then decide to impose a preliminary anti-dumping duty at a rate necessary to prevent further injury, the ministry said.

The ministry asked all interested parties, including importers, foreign producers, exporters and associations to apply for a questionnaire to give their input by March 6. They should then provide their views in writing no later than March 21.

If no additional information is received, the ministry said the government would base its preliminary findings on the available facts.