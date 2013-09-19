Malaysia Steel Institute begins selection process for new head

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

More than 150 applications have been received in response to the job opening, Soh Thian Lai, one of the three pioneer members on the MSI board, told Steel First on Thursday September 19.

Soh is also the president of the Malaysian Iron & Steel Industry Federation.

The board is currently short-listing candidates to fill the position.

“We hope to conclude the [hiring] process next month,” he said.

MSI, which is private-sector driven, was established as part of the national steel policy with the aim of promoting and developing competitiveness, resilience and sustainability of the country’s iron and steel industry.

