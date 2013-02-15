Malaysian, Chinese demand boosts US scrap exports in December

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Exports totaled 1,605,171 tonnes in December, up 16.1% from 1,382,778 tonnes the previous month, according to the latest US Commerce Department data.

It was the first increase since August, when exports rose 7.4% to 2,080,456 tonnes, although they still trailed by 3.4% the year-earlier total of 1,661,488 tonnes.

Malaysia’s intake from US ferrous scrap suppliers soared to 153,710 tonnes in December from 31,658 tonnes in November and just 1,273 tonnes a year earlier, and shipments to China climbed to 198,856 tonnes, up 93.4% from 102,807 tonnes in November and 5.6% ahead of 188,371 tonnes in December 2011.

Also registering gains in December were Taiwan, which took 270,646 tonnes, up 17.5% from 230,257 tonnes in November; Canada at 75,118 tonnes (up 32.5% from 56,694 tonnes); and Mexico at 76,099 tonnes (up 15.6% from 65,851 tonnes).

While Turkey remained the top buyer in December, its intake of US ferrous scrap fell to 415,514 tonnes, down 11.6% from 470,279 tonnes the previous month and 11.9% lower than 471,681 tonnes a year earlier.

South Korea, a key player in the export market, took 94,468 tonnes in December, down 14.7% from 110,799 tonnes in November and 36.9% below 149,603 tonnes in December 2011, after peaking at 352,106 tonnes in March.