MANGANESE ORE SNAPSHOT: Prices inch up, market awaits clear direction

Key data from July 1 pricing session

44% manganese ore, cif Tianjin , $ per dmtu

37% manganese ore, fob Port Elizabeth, $ per dmtu

Grade Today Previous 44% 2.99 2.98 37% 2.23 2.21



Average freight costs for 37% ore (South Africa to China): $17 per tonne

Key drivers

-After two weeks of strong activity (which flushed out aggressive counter bids and lower deal prices), many market participants are on the sidelines and less material is being offered

-Prices have been undermined all year by oversupply, but most market participants believe prices are near their floor

-Prices for both grades have been fluctuating in a 4-5 cent range for a month and have been described by most market participants as largely stable

Key quote

“The prices have rolled over in the last week; everyone is sitting waiting for direction. I didn’t see anything offered.”

European trader

