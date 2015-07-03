MANGANESE ORE SNAPSHOT: Prices inch up, market awaits clear direction
Key data from July 1 pricing session
44% manganese ore, cif Tianjin , $ per dmtu
37% manganese ore, fob Port Elizabeth, $ per dmtu
|
Grade
|
Today
|
Previous
|
44%
|
2.99
|
2.98
|
37%
|
2.23
|
2.21
Average freight costs for 37% ore (South Africa to China): $17 per tonne
Key drivers
-After two weeks of strong activity (which flushed out aggressive counter bids and lower deal prices), many market participants are on the sidelines and less material is being offered
-Prices have been undermined all year by oversupply, but most market participants believe prices are near their floor
-Prices for both grades have been fluctuating in a 4-5 cent range for a month and have been described by most market participants as largely stable
Key quote
“The prices have rolled over in the last week; everyone is sitting waiting for direction. I didn’t see anything offered.”
European trader
Janie Davies
jdavies@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @janiedavies_mb