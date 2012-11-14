Manufacturing, construction drive up September industrial output in Mexico

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Growth in industrial output was driven by three of the four subcomponents used by the agency to calculate the figures.

Manufacturing activity rose by 1.6%, construction by 1.13% and utilities by 0.37%. However, mining production fell by 1.55%.

The agency said that the construction industry rebounded due to additional construction work related to single-family and multi-family homes.

Increased construction of non-residential buildings such as warehouses, industrial plants and commercial buildings also helped drive the sector.

Compared with September 2011, industrial output rose by 2.4% in total terms, Inegi’s figures showed.