MARKET SNAPSHOT: Cobalt rally continues as producers hold back and batteries heat up
Key data from May 6 pricing session.
Key data from May 6 pricing session.
Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
|
Previous weighted average
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
13.40-14.40
|
13.20-14.20
|
13.86
|
14
|
0.20
|
+1.5
High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades
|
Previous weighted average
|
Change to midpoint of range
|
Midpoint % change
|
13.75-14.50
|
13.50-14.40
|
14.04
|
14.36
|
0.18
|
+1.26
Key drivers
- Producers who had been offering at recent lows, no longer offering.
- Consumers reporting strong salt product sales.
Key quote
- “I don’t think any of my producer friends have material to sell. We’d bought the last for nearby delivery from one.” – Trader.
- “From the consumption side, everything is on fire.” – Consumer
Trade log
May 6
Low-grade
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.85
Small sale at $13.40
Small sale at $14
Small sale at above $15
More than 10 tonnes at about $13.75
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.85
Small sale at $13.95
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.95
Small sale at $13.85
Offer at $14.45
Offer at $14.50
Offer at $13.50
Offer at $13.30-13.40
Offer at $13.85
High-grade
Small sale at $13.75
Small sale at about $14.50
Small sale at $14.20
Offer at $14
Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 37 tonnes
Click here for the full May trade log
Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt pricing specifications
Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt premiums specifications
Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @FleurRitzema_MB