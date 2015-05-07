MARKET SNAPSHOT: Cobalt rally continues as producers hold back and batteries heat up

Key data from May 6 pricing session.

Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.40-14.40 13.20-14.20 13.86 14 0.20 +1.5



High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.75-14.50 13.50-14.40 14.04 14.36 0.18 +1.26





Key drivers



- Producers who had been offering at recent lows, no longer offering.

- Consumers reporting strong salt product sales.

Key quote



- “I don’t think any of my producer friends have material to sell. We’d bought the last for nearby delivery from one.” – Trader.

- “From the consumption side, everything is on fire.” – Consumer

Trade log

May 6

Low-grade

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.85

Small sale at $13.40

Small sale at $14

Small sale at above $15

More than 10 tonnes at about $13.75

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.85

Small sale at $13.95

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.95

Small sale at $13.85

Offer at $14.45

Offer at $14.50

Offer at $13.50

Offer at $13.30-13.40

Offer at $13.85

High-grade

Small sale at $13.75

Small sale at about $14.50

Small sale at $14.20

Offer at $14

Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 37 tonnes

