MARKET SNAPSHOT: Cobalt stabilises; aggressive offering for consumer businesses

Key data from June 3 pricing session.

Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.35-14.15 13.35-14.15 13.58 13.75 0 0



High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.60-14.35 13.60-14.35 13.92 14.15 0 0

Key drivers

Spot volumes jump after recent lack of enquiries

Consumers able to pick up at low levels on intense competition for sales

Some traders stocking up on anticipation of strength

Key quotes

“We bought for storage as we got a cheap offer and we don’t think it’s going any lower.”

Trader

Trade log

June 3

Low-grade

About 5 tonnes at about $13.40

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.40

Small sale at $13.40

Small sale at $13.85

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.60

Large sale at about $13.35

Small sale at about $13.70

Small sale at about $13.70

Small sale at about $13.75

About 5 tonnes at about $14.15

Small sale at about $13.95

About 5 tonnes at below $13.40 (may fall below MB specification)

Offer at $13.50

Large offer at $14-14.35

Several bids at $13.50

Bid at $13.45-13.50

Offer at $14.35

Offer at $13.80

High-grade

About 5 tonnes at about $13.80

5-10 tonnes at about $13.55

Small sale at about $14.30

Small sale at about $14.25

More than 5 tonnes at about $13.80

Offers at $14-14.25

Offer at $14.50

Offer at $14-14.20

Offer at $14-14.20

Offer at $14

Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 52 tonnes



