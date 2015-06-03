Contact Us Login

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Cobalt stabilises; aggressive offering for consumer businesses

Key data from June 3 pricing session.

June 03, 2015 02:57 PM

Low-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today

Previous

Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades

Previous weighted average

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

13.35-14.15

13.35-14.15

13.58

13.75

0

0


High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today

Previous

Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades

Previous weighted average

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

13.60-14.35

13.60-14.35

13.92

14.15

0

0

Key drivers
Spot volumes jump after recent lack of enquiries
Consumers able to pick up at low levels on intense competition for sales

Some traders stocking up on anticipation of strength

Key quotes
“We bought for storage as we got a cheap offer and we don’t think it’s going any lower.”
Trader

Trade log

June 3

Low-grade
About 5 tonnes at about $13.40
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.40
Small sale at $13.40
Small sale at $13.85
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.60
Large sale at about $13.35
Small sale at about $13.70
Small sale at about $13.70
Small sale at about $13.75
About 5 tonnes at about $14.15
Small sale at about $13.95
About 5 tonnes at below $13.40 (may fall below MB specification)
Offer at $13.50
Large offer at $14-14.35
Several bids at $13.50
Bid at $13.45-13.50
Offer at $14.35
Offer at $13.80

High-grade
About 5 tonnes at about $13.80
5-10 tonnes at about $13.55
Small sale at about $14.30
Small sale at about $14.25
More than 5 tonnes at about $13.80
Offers at $14-14.25
Offer at $14.50
Offer at $14-14.20
Offer at $14-14.20
Offer at $14

Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: 52 tonnes

Click here for the May trade log

Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt pricing specifications
Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt premiums specifications

Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @FleurRitzema_MB

