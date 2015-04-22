Contact Us Login

Become a customer

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Low-grade cobalt prices continue to rally as spot volumes surge

Key data from April 22 pricing session.

April 22, 2015 04:18 PM

Key data from April 22 pricing session.

Low-grade cobalt in warehouse ($ per lb)

Today

Previous

Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades

Previous weighted average

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

13.10-14.10

13-13.95

13.51

13.60

+0.125

+0.927%

High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today

Previous

Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades

Previous weighted average

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

13.20-14.20

13.20-14.20

13.66

14.90

0

0


Key drivers

- Chambishi shutdown continues to drive offer prices up

- Consumer demand up compared with week earlier. Over 100 tonnes reported to MB

Key quote

“We’re seeing offers at $13.50-14. It’s mainly because most people are speculating about the Chambishi issues. We do see extra demand from the battery industry, though. We have more orders for between now and the summer. Other businesses are stable, including catalysts.” - Consumer

Trade log

April 22

Low-grade
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.50
More than 10 tonnes at below $13
About 5 tonnes at about $13.90
Small sale at about $14.10
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.50
Small sale at about $13.85
About 10 tonnes at about 14.05
Very small sale at about $14.40 (below Metal Bulletin minimum volume tolerance)
Bid at $13
Offers indicated at $14-14.50
Offer at $13.50
Offer at $13.65
Bid at $13

High-grade
More than 10 tonnes at about $13
Small sale at about $13.70
Less than 5 tonnes at about $14.20
About 20 tonnes at about $14.15
Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.90
About 10 tonnes at about $13.60
Offer at $14.20
Offer at $14.40
Offer at $13.90
Offer at $13.80
Bid at $13.85

Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: about 101 tonnes

Click here for the full April trade log.


Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt pricing specifications
Click here for Metal Bulletin’s cobalt premiums specifications

Fleur Ritzema
fritzema@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @FleurRitzema_MB

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed