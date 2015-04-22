MARKET SNAPSHOT: Low-grade cobalt prices continue to rally as spot volumes surge

Key data from April 22 pricing session.

Low-grade cobalt in warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.10-14.10 13-13.95 13.51 13.60 +0.125 +0.927%

High-grade cobalt in-warehouse ($ per lb)

Today Previous Today’s weighted average of confirmed trades Previous weighted average Change to midpoint of range Midpoint % change 13.20-14.20 13.20-14.20 13.66 14.90 0 0



Key drivers

- Chambishi shutdown continues to drive offer prices up

- Consumer demand up compared with week earlier. Over 100 tonnes reported to MB

Key quote

“We’re seeing offers at $13.50-14. It’s mainly because most people are speculating about the Chambishi issues. We do see extra demand from the battery industry, though. We have more orders for between now and the summer. Other businesses are stable, including catalysts.” - Consumer

Trade log

April 22



Low-grade

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.50

More than 10 tonnes at below $13

About 5 tonnes at about $13.90

Small sale at about $14.10

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.50

Small sale at about $13.85

About 10 tonnes at about 14.05

Very small sale at about $14.40 (below Metal Bulletin minimum volume tolerance)

Bid at $13

Offers indicated at $14-14.50

Offer at $13.50

Offer at $13.65

Bid at $13

High-grade

More than 10 tonnes at about $13

Small sale at about $13.70

Less than 5 tonnes at about $14.20

About 20 tonnes at about $14.15

Less than 5 tonnes at about $13.90

About 10 tonnes at about $13.60

Offer at $14.20

Offer at $14.40

Offer at $13.90

Offer at $13.80

Bid at $13.85

Total volume of all trades confirmed since previous pricing session: about 101 tonnes

