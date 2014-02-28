Marshall takes over from Busch as Trafigura head of refined metals

Tristan Busch, Trafigura’s head of global refined metals, left the company this week, Metal Bulletin understands.

Barry Marshall has taken over as Trafigura’s head of global refined metals, a spokeswoman for the company told Metal Bulletin.

The appointment comes after Tristan Busch resigned from the position, which he held for more than two years, Metal Bulletin understands.

Busch joined Trafigura as an aluminium trader from Mitsubishi in 2006, and later took over the aluminium book.

He was appointed head of global refined metals in 2011, at which point Bojan Kuzmanic was made head aluminium trader.

Trafigura traded 3.3 million tonnes of refined base metals in 2013, including substantial volumes sold into China through its domestic trading subsidiary.

Mark Burton

mburton@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @mburtonmb

