Metal Bulletin’s alumina index fob Australia fell to $363.81 per tonne on December 17, down from $368.06 per tonne on December 10.

Deals reported to MB include 30,000 tonnes at $365; 30,000 tonnes at $365; 30,000 tonnes at $364; 25,000 tonnes at $360.

Metal Bulletin launched its alumina index on December 10.

For full details of the methodology, please click here.