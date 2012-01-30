MB APEX FULL YEAR 2011: Overall and individual leaderboards for base metal forecasts Metal Bulletin has been tracking the forecasts of base metal analysts against the subsequent performance of prices on the London Metal Exchange for over a year. Here, we bring you the overall leaderboard for 2011, which shows the five most accurate analysts across all six base metals, as well as the 2011 leaderboards for aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin and zinc.